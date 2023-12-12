The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) are big, 14.5-point underdogs against the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) at McLeod Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 144.5.

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -14.5 144.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 144.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Prairie View A&M has a 151.1-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.6 more points than this game's point total.

Prairie View A&M's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

Prairie View A&M has been an underdog in six games this season and has come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have entered five games this season as the underdog by +775 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Prairie View A&M has an 11.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 6 75% 76.1 148.6 75.9 154.5 145.4 Prairie View A&M 4 57.1% 72.5 148.6 78.6 154.5 146.5

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Prairie View A&M Panthers put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Northern Iowa Panthers give up to opponents (75.9).

Prairie View A&M is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 75.9 points.

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 2-6-0 0-0 6-2-0 Prairie View A&M 5-2-0 3-2 4-3-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Prairie View A&M 8-8 Home Record 9-3 4-7 Away Record 4-14 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

