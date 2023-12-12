Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - December 12
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lubbock County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland Senior High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idalou High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Farwell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Spring High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lubbock Home School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Meadow, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale Center High School at All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland Christian School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frenship High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
