The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Houston Cougars (6-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fertitta Center.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 59.2 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Cougars give up to opponents.

Houston's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.

The Cougars record 86.0 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 75.5 the Tigers give up.

When Houston totals more than 75.5 points, it is 6-0.

Texas Southern is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 86.0 points.

The Cougars are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (40.3%).

Houston Leaders

Bria Patterson: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.0 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)

11.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.0 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37) Kamryn Jones: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Maliyah Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Houston Schedule