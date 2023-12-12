Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hopkins County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trenton High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sulphur Bluff High School at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Savoy, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
