Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Bell County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holland High School at Somerville High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12

6:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Somerville, TX

Somerville, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Brownwood High School at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Salado, TX

Salado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy High School at Jarrell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Jarrell, TX

Jarrell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco High School at Temple High School