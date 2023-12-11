The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-5) will face the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Kalen Williams: 13.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tommie Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 294th 68.1 Points Scored 74.8 194th 243rd 74.0 Points Allowed 72.2 204th 332nd 28.0 Rebounds 35.3 107th 331st 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.5 156th 72nd 8.9 3pt Made 8.5 91st 163rd 13.5 Assists 11.8 260th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 12.5 214th

