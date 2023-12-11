Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Birdville High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heath High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.