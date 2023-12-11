Monday's NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars (15-8-3) and the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) at American Airlines Center sees the Stars as home favorites (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+170). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+.

Stars vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit's games this season have had more than 6 goals 17 of 26 times.

In the 23 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 14-9 in those games.

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with nine upset wins (52.9%).

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory each time.

Detroit has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.0 3.30 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.30 3.50 7 30.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-3 4-5-1 6.4 3.80 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.80 2.70 11 25.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

