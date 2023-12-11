Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - December 11
The Houston Rockets (10-9) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Alperen Sengun of the Rockets and Keldon Johnson of the Spurs are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW
Spurs' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Spurs fell to the Bulls on Friday, 121-112. Their high scorer was Victor Wembanyama with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|21
|20
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Keldon Johnson
|20
|2
|5
|0
|1
|6
|Tre Jones
|18
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 25.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Johnson chips in with 17 points per game, plus 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists.
- Zach Collins averages 13.7 points, 6.2 boards and 3.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 27.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Jeremy Sochan gets the Spurs 11 points, 5.1 boards and 4.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Devin Vassell averages 18.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|17.5
|10.2
|2.4
|1.5
|2.8
|0.9
|Keldon Johnson
|18.6
|6.8
|3.9
|0.8
|0.4
|2.6
|Zach Collins
|13.4
|6.3
|4.1
|0.9
|0.3
|1.2
|Jeremy Sochan
|11.8
|5
|3.8
|0.4
|0.2
|1
|Devin Vassell
|13.3
|1.8
|2
|0.7
|0.1
|2.1
