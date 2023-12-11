The Houston Rockets (10-9) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Alperen Sengun of the Rockets and Keldon Johnson of the Spurs are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Spurs' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Spurs fell to the Bulls on Friday, 121-112. Their high scorer was Victor Wembanyama with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 21 20 4 1 4 0 Keldon Johnson 20 2 5 0 1 6 Tre Jones 18 5 9 1 0 2

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 25.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Johnson chips in with 17 points per game, plus 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists.

Zach Collins averages 13.7 points, 6.2 boards and 3.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 27.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan gets the Spurs 11 points, 5.1 boards and 4.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Devin Vassell averages 18.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 17.5 10.2 2.4 1.5 2.8 0.9 Keldon Johnson 18.6 6.8 3.9 0.8 0.4 2.6 Zach Collins 13.4 6.3 4.1 0.9 0.3 1.2 Jeremy Sochan 11.8 5 3.8 0.4 0.2 1 Devin Vassell 13.3 1.8 2 0.7 0.1 2.1

