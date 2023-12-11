The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets (10-9) on Monday, December 11 at Toyota Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off of a 121-112 loss to the Bulls in their last outing on Friday. Victor Wembanyama's team-high 21 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Thumb 13.7 6.2 3.9

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Jock Landale: Out (Illness), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle)

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

