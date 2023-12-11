Spurs vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (10-9) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-18) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-7.5
|224.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 16 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 233.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio is 8-13-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have been victorious in two, or 10%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +280 or more by bookmakers this season.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info
Spurs vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|5
|26.3%
|110.3
|221
|106.8
|229.6
|220.8
|Spurs
|16
|76.2%
|110.7
|221
|122.8
|229.6
|230.6
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 0-10 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the Spurs' last 10 games have hit the over.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).
- The Spurs' 110.7 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 106.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, San Antonio is 6-8 against the spread and 3-11 overall.
Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|8-13
|5-8
|14-7
|Rockets
|14-5
|0-0
|6-13
Spurs vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Spurs
|Rockets
|110.7
|110.3
|25
|26
|6-8
|3-0
|3-11
|2-1
|122.8
|106.8
|28
|2
|2-0
|11-2
|0-2
|9-4
