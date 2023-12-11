The Houston Rockets (10-9) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-18) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -7.5 224.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 16 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 233.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio is 8-13-0 against the spread this year.

The Spurs have been victorious in two, or 10%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +280 or more by bookmakers this season.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Spurs vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 5 26.3% 110.3 221 106.8 229.6 220.8 Spurs 16 76.2% 110.7 221 122.8 229.6 230.6

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 0-10 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Spurs' last 10 games have hit the over.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).

The Spurs' 110.7 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 106.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, San Antonio is 6-8 against the spread and 3-11 overall.

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Spurs and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 8-13 5-8 14-7 Rockets 14-5 0-0 6-13

Spurs vs. Rockets Point Insights

Spurs Rockets 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 6-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 3-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 122.8 Points Allowed (PG) 106.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-2 0-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

