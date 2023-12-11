The Houston Rockets (8-6) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Toyota Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama delivers 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Spurs.

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Zach Collins gives the Spurs 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the field.

Devin Vassell is averaging 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 20.2 points, 9.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Fred VanVleet posts 16.6 points, 4.1 boards and 9.0 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made treys per game.

Jalen Green puts up 19.6 points, 2.9 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dillon Brooks puts up 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 46.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Spurs vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Spurs 109.6 Points Avg. 110.5 104.4 Points Allowed Avg. 123.4 46.7% Field Goal % 45.5% 36.2% Three Point % 34.0%

