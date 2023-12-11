On Monday, December 11, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (10-9) will be trying to build on a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the San Antonio Spurs (3-18). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 110.3 points per game to rank 26th in the league and are allowing 106.8 per contest to rank second in the NBA.

The Spurs have been outscored by 12.1 points per game (posting 110.7 points per game, 25th in league, while allowing 122.8 per contest, 28th in NBA) and have a -253 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 221 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 229.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Houston has covered 14 times in 19 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio is 8-13-0 ATS this year.

Spurs and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +30000 - Rockets +30000 +6600 -

