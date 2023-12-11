Should you wager on Nils Lundkvist to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

  • Lundkvist is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

