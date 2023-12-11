Can we anticipate Matt Duchene scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.

Duchene averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 20:37 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

