Only a single WAC game is on Sunday in college basketball action. That matchup is the Incarnate Word Cardinals playing the Tarleton State Texans at Wisdom Gym.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Incarnate Word Cardinals at Tarleton State Texans 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!