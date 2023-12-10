How to Watch the UCLA vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (8-0) will host the Florida State Seminoles (7-2) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCLA vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles score an average of 84.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 58.3 the Bruins allow.
- Florida State is 7-1 when it scores more than 58.3 points.
- UCLA has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Bruins record 92.4 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow.
- UCLA is 8-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
- Florida State has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 92.4 points.
- This season the Bruins are shooting 52.0% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Seminoles give up.
- The Seminoles shoot 41.6% from the field, 9% higher than the Bruins allow.
UCLA Leaders
- Makayla Timpson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- O'Mariah Gordon: 15.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
- Ta'Niya Latson: 17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Sara Bejedi: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)
- Alexis Tucker: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
Florida State Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Niagara
|W 97-46
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 81-66
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/7/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 111-48
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Arkansas
|L 71-58
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/3/2023
|Kent State
|W 76-49
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/7/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 99-73
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/10/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.