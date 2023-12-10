Will Tony Pollard find his way into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has a team-high 737 rushing yards (61.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Pollard has also hauled in 42 passes for 248 yards (20.7 per game).

Pollard has rushed for a touchdown in four games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0

