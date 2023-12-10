The Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) welcome in the Memphis Tigers (6-2) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Memphis Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-7.5) 150.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Texas A&M (-7.5) 150.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Memphis Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Aggies' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Memphis has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Tigers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Texas A&M is only 23rd-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), but 22nd-best according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.