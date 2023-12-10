The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 70.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 55.4 the Horned Frogs allow.

Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it scores more than 55.4 points.

TCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.2 points.

The 78.9 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 14.7 more points than the Panthers allow (64.2).

TCU is 8-0 when scoring more than 64.2 points.

When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 3-2.

The Horned Frogs shoot 46.6% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers shoot 44.1% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Horned Frogs allow.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Madison Conner: 24.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (51-for-112)

24.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (51-for-112) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Jaden Owens: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 AST, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.6 PTS, 7.0 AST, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

TCU Schedule