Sunday's game features the TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) squaring off at Schollmaier Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-49 win for heavily favored TCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Horned Frogs head into this contest following a 77-60 victory against Abilene Christian on Tuesday.

TCU vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TCU vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 80, Prairie View A&M 49

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

When the Horned Frogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 27 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81 on November 25, it was their season's signature victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

The Horned Frogs have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 25

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 91) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 142) on December 1

76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 148) on November 6

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 151) on November 15

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Madison Conner: 24.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (51-for-112)

24.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (51-for-112) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Jaden Owens: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 AST, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.6 PTS, 7.0 AST, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 23.5 points per game with a +211 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.9 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and give up 55.4 per outing (46th in college basketball).

