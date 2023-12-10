How to Watch the Tarleton State vs. Incarnate Word Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tarleton State vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 67 points per game are just four more points than the 63 the Texans give up.
- Incarnate Word is 3-0 when it scores more than 63 points.
- Tarleton State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67 points.
- The 68 points per game the Texans average are 15.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (52.2).
- When Tarleton State totals more than 52.2 points, it is 2-4.
- Incarnate Word has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 68 points.
- This year the Texans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Cardinals concede.
- The Cardinals make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tarleton State Leaders
- Elise Turrubiates: 9.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)
- Andjela Bigovic: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Teresa Da Silva: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Lexi Bull: 4.7 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Jakoriah Long: 8.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|SFA
|L 80-67
|Wisdom Gym
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 72-66
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|L 59-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/16/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.