Find out how each Southland team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. McNeese

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-3
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
  • Last Game: W 67-48 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: Louisiana
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 209th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
  • Last Game: W 84-70 vs Elizabeth City State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Maryland
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Texas A&M-CC

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
  • Overall Rank: 276th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
  • Last Game: W 62-58 vs Omaha

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. New Orleans

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
  • Overall Rank: 278th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
  • Last Game: L 85-72 vs San Francisco

Next Game

  • Opponent: Birmingham-Southern
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Lamar

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 293rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
  • Last Game: L 90-70 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: UL Monroe
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 302nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
  • Last Game: W 101-99 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arlington Baptist
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. SE Louisiana

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 314th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
  • Last Game: L 89-60 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Murray State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-24
  • Overall Rank: 330th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
  • Last Game: L 80-57 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UIC
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
  • Overall Rank: 337th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
  • Last Game: L 77-50 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Champion Christian
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 2-27
  • Overall Rank: 344th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
  • Last Game: L 95-54 vs Boise State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rice
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

