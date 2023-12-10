How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 10
The Serie A lineup today, which includes Torino FC taking on Frosinone Calcio, is sure to please.
You can find information on how to watch today's Serie A action right here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Torino FC
Torino FC is on the road to take on Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Torino FC (+115)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+240)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch AC Monza vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC makes the trip to take on AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+110)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+265)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch Salernitana vs Bologna
Bologna travels to take on Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (-105)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+285)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch AS Roma vs ACF Fiorentina
ACF Fiorentina journeys to take on AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (+105)
- Underdog: ACF Fiorentina (+275)
- Draw: (+215)
