The Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) are heavy, 28.5-point favorites against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -28.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M has played four games this season that have had more than 141.5 combined points scored.

Prairie View A&M's matchups this season have a 149.4-point average over/under, 7.9 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Prairie View A&M has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

Iowa State (6-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 16.6% less often than Prairie View A&M (5-1-0) this season.

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 4 44.4% 83.7 158.6 59.6 134.2 135.9 Prairie View A&M 4 66.7% 74.9 158.6 74.6 134.2 147.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 74.9 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 59.6 the Cyclones give up to opponents.

Prairie View A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 59.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 6-3-0 4-0 6-3-0 Prairie View A&M 5-1-0 0-0 3-3-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Prairie View A&M 13-3 Home Record 9-3 3-8 Away Record 4-14 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.