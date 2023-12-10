With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Luke Schoonmaker a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Schoonmaker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker's seven catches are good enough for 61 yards (6.1 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 14 times.

In two of 10 games this year, Schoonmaker has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Luke Schoonmaker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1 Week 12 Commanders 2 1 12 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 12 0

Rep Luke Schoonmaker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.