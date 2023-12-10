Jalen Tolbert will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Tolbert has 17 receptions for 200 yards and one TD so far this season. He's been targeted 29 times, producing 20.0 yards per game.

Tolbert vs. the Eagles

Tolbert vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

24 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is allowing 260.3 yards per outing this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Eagles have scored 27 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). The Eagles' defense is 31st in the league in that category.

Cowboys Player Previews

Jalen Tolbert Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Tolbert Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Tolbert has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Tolbert has been targeted on 29 of his team's 431 passing attempts this season (6.7% target share).

He has averaged 6.9 yards per target (200 yards on 29 targets).

Tolbert has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 2.7% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Tolbert (three red zone targets) has been targeted 3.7% of the time in the red zone (81 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Tolbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

