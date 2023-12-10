The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) aim to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wisdom Gym.

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 67.0 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 63.0 the Texans allow.

When it scores more than 63.0 points, Incarnate Word is 3-0.

Tarleton State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.

The Texans record 68.0 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 52.2 the Cardinals give up.

Tarleton State is 2-4 when scoring more than 52.2 points.

Incarnate Word is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 68.0 points.

The Texans shoot 44.3% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 40.2% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Texans concede.

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Aliyah Collins: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Destiny Terrell: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG% Jorja Elliott: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Myra Bell: 6.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

Incarnate Word Schedule