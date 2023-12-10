Sunday's contest between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) and Tarleton State Texans (2-5) matching up at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 61-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Incarnate Word, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 103-52 victory against Dallas Christian in their last outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Incarnate Word vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 61, Tarleton State 60

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

Against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on November 19, the Cardinals registered their best win of the season, a 67-57 home victory.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 289) on November 19

57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 305) on November 27

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25) Aliyah Collins: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Destiny Terrell: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG% Jorja Elliott: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Myra Bell: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 67 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and give up 52.2 per outing (18th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.