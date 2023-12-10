Entering their Sunday, December 10 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at AT&T Stadium, which begins at 8:20 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) are monitoring just one player on the injury report.

Watch the Cowboys in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their last outing, the Cowboys took down the Seattle Seahawks 41-35.

The Eagles are coming off of a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Julio Jones WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Slay CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Forearm Full Participation In Practice Jack Stoll TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Grant Calcaterra TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 14 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Cowboys or the Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fifth-best in total offense (380.4 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (287.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank best in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys have been making things happen on both sides of the ball in the passing game this year, as they rank third-best in passing offense (263.4 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (181.1 passing yards allowed per game).

Dallas is averaging 117 rushing yards per game on offense this season (11th in NFL), and is surrendering 106 rushing yards per game (12th) on defense.

The Cowboys have the fourth-best turnover margin in the league at +8, forcing 18 turnovers (12th in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (first in NFL).

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145)

Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145) Total: 51.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Eagles matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.