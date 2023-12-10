Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. BYU

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-3

9-1 | 29-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: W 90-74 vs Denver

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Houston

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 28-3

10-0 | 28-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: W 89-55 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Iowa State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

8-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: W 107-56 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Baylor

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-2

9-0 | 28-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: W 78-60 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

5. Kansas

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 23-7

9-1 | 23-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +280

+280 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: W 73-64 vs Missouri

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oklahoma

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 23-8

9-0 | 23-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: W 79-70 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Green Bay

Green Bay Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Cincinnati

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-10

8-1 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: W 85-53 vs Bryant

Next Game

Opponent: @ Dayton

@ Dayton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Texas Tech

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

7-2 | 20-11 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: W 82-76 vs Oral Roberts

Next Game

Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. TCU

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-1 | 17-12 Odds to Win Big 12: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th

350th Last Game: L 74-66 vs Clemson

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona State

Arizona State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Texas

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-2 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: W 77-50 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-19

4-5 | 12-19 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: W 72-57 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Opponent: Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Kansas State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 14-17

8-2 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: W 75-60 vs LSU

Next Game

Opponent: Nebraska

Nebraska Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UCF

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-20

6-3 | 10-20 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th

198th Last Game: L 70-68 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-24

4-5 | 7-24 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 66-60 vs Drexel

Next Game