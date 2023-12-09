The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Xavier has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Musketeers games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Cincinnati has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Bearcats' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier is 44th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (62nd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

