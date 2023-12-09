Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Travis County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Galena Park North Shore High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.