The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-3) hit the court against the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 69.7 points per game are equal to what the Cowgirls allow to opponents.

Texas State is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.

Oklahoma State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.

The 78.0 points per game the Cowgirls record are 23.3 more points than the Bobcats allow (54.7).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 54.7 points, it is 4-3.

Texas State has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.0 points.

The Cowgirls shoot 47.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 45.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 45.8 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Jaylin Foster: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Timia Jefferson: 11.5 PTS, 37.1 FG%

11.5 PTS, 37.1 FG% Gara Beth Self: 6.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Texas State Schedule