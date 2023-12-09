Saturday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (8-1) and Robert Morris Colonials (3-5) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 80-45 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Aggies came out on top in their last game 83-51 against Lamar on Wednesday.

Texas A&M vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 80, Robert Morris 45

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies took down the California Golden Bears (No. 34 in our computer rankings) in a 65-51 win on November 25 -- their signature win of the season.

Texas A&M has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Aggies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 34) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 62) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 77) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 123) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 158) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 45.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 45.9 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Aicha Coulibaly: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG% Endyia Rogers: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 30.8 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 73.4 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 50.6 per contest (ninth in college basketball). They have a +206 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.8 points per game.

