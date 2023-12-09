The No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0), winners of seven straight. The Horned Frogs are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

TCU vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -1.5 149.5

Horned Frogs Betting Records & Stats

TCU has played four games this season that have gone over 149.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for TCU's matchups this season is 157.9, 8.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, TCU has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

TCU has yet to play a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Horned Frogs have entered six games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and won each of those games.

TCU has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

TCU vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 4 57.1% 79.3 171 68.5 134.6 145.6 TCU 4 57.1% 91.7 171 66.1 134.6 151.9

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Horned Frogs put up 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

TCU has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 7-0 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

TCU vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 4-3-0 2-3 5-2-0 TCU 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

TCU vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson TCU 15-2 Home Record 13-4 5-6 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

