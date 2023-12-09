The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game win run when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have taken eight games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

TCU has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 130th.

The Horned Frogs average 91.7 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers allow.

TCU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, TCU averaged 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did on the road (72.4).

When playing at home, the Horned Frogs ceded 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in away games (76.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, TCU fared better when playing at home last year, draining 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule