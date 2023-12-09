SWAC teams will be in action in two games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Jackson State Tigers squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers at Gill Coliseum.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alcorn State Braves at North Texas Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Jackson State Tigers at Oregon State Beavers 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 -

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!