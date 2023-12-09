There is one game featuring a Southland team on Saturday in college basketball play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UAB Blazers at Nicholls Colonels 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!