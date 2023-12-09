The Missouri State Bears (6-3) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Sam Houston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 203rd.

The Bearkats put up 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69).

When it scores more than 69 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game last season, 14.5 more than it averaged away (65.3).

In 2022-23, the Bearkats allowed 11 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than on the road (64.2).

Sam Houston knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule