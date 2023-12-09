The Alcorn State Braves (2-4) will visit the North Texas Eagles (8-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison

The Braves' 49.2 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 59.6 the Eagles give up to opponents.

The Eagles put up 12.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Braves allow (65.5).

North Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

When Alcorn State allows fewer than 77.9 points, it is 2-2.

The Eagles are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Braves allow to opponents (38.3%).

The Braves shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles concede.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%

13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 12.4 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Schedule