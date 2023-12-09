Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Betting on a player to score is a fun way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Saturday, featuring all 12 matchups around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score
Bruins vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Pastrnak's stats: 14 goals in 25 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Predators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Matthews' stats: 16 goals in 23 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Predators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Nylander's stats: 13 goals in 23 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +115 to score
Avalanche vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- MacKinnon's stats: 10 goals in 26 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +120 to score
Avalanche vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 26 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +125 to score
Devils vs. Flames
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 19 games
Tage Thompson (Sabres) +125 to score
Sabres vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Thompson's stats: 7 goals in 18 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +125 to score
Sabres vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Skinner's stats: 11 goals in 27 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score
Lightning vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Kucherov's stats: 17 goals in 27 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +135 to score
Senators vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- Tkachuk's stats: 13 goals in 21 games
