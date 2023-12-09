The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 22.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Shon Robinson: 13 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

13 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Josiah Hammons: 15.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Elijah Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Morgan: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Wicks: 22.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Robinson: 13 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

13 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Hammons: 15.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Morgan: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison

Incarnate Word Rank Incarnate Word AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 104th 79.6 Points Scored 62.5 348th 290th 76.6 Points Allowed 76.7 291st 68th 37 Rebounds 28 334th 43rd 11.8 Off. Rebounds 6.8 315th 98th 8.4 3pt Made 5.3 320th 217th 12.8 Assists 13.8 149th 336th 15 Turnovers 15 336th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.