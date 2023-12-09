The Jackson State Tigers (1-6) play the Houston Cougars (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

  • Jamal Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Emanuel Sharp: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Vier Francis: 6.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Jackson State Players to Watch

Houston vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank
168th 76.3 Points Scored 68.0 293rd
1st 49.0 Points Allowed 83.0 343rd
36th 38.7 Rebounds 31.1 273rd
8th 14.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 167th
130th 8.0 3pt Made 6.0 280th
142nd 14.0 Assists 12.7 225th
2nd 7.7 Turnovers 13.9 294th

