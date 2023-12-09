Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Galena Park North Shore High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Byron P. Steele High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
