We have an exciting high school game -- Carroll High School - Southlake vs. DeSoto High School -- in Allen, TX on Saturday, December 9, starting at 2:00 PM CT.

DeSoto vs. Carroll Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

North Crowley High School at Duncanville High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Emerson High School at South Oak Cliff High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

