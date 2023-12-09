The Clemson Tigers (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game win run when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Horned Frogs have won seven games in a row.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. TCU matchup.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Clemson vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. TCU Betting Trends

Clemson has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

TCU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Clemson considerably lower (34th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

