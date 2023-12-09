The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) are favored (-1.5) to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5 points.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -1.5 153.5

Cincinnati vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bearcats have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Cincinnati has been at least a -115 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Bearcats, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

So far this year, Xavier has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

The Musketeers have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Xavier has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 5 71.4% 87.3 162.9 65 135.1 145.6 Xavier 4 50% 75.6 162.9 70.1 135.1 146.9

Additional Cincinnati vs Xavier Insights & Trends

The 87.3 points per game the Bearcats put up are 17.2 more points than the Musketeers give up (70.1).

When Cincinnati scores more than 70.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Musketeers' 75.6 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats give up to opponents.

Xavier has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record in games it scores more than 65 points.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 4-3-0 4-3 5-2-0 Xavier 4-4-0 2-0 4-4-0

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Xavier 16-3 Home Record 15-2 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

