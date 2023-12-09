How to Watch Butler vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- Butler is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.
- The 82.1 points per game the Bulldogs average are 9.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).
- When Butler puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.
- The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
- The Golden Bears score an average of 74.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- Cal has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Butler fared better at home last year, scoring 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game in road games.
- The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.3).
- Butler made 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal put up more points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (56.6) last season.
- At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).
- Cal sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Tulane
|L 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Diego State
|L 76-67
|JSerra Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Haas Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.