Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Bosque County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Bosque County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walnut Springs High School at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Morgan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
